PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to bring 50 percent of country’s public sector sea route cargo from Gwadar port.

The prime minister directed this while presiding over a review meeting regarding Chinese investment in Pakistan, wherein, a detailed briefing on the visit of the delegation of Chinese experts to Pakistan was given.

A delegation of Chinese experts visited Pakistan from 30th July 2024 to 6th August 2024 and held meetings with the representatives of various ministries that gave suggestions to increase cooperation in related departments.

The meeting was informed that during the visit of the delegation, significant progress was made in terms of cooperation and investment in trade and investment, energy, agriculture, information technology, communication and infrastructure sectors between China and Pakistan. The Chinese delegation also held meetings with major Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the country.

The meeting was informed that services of Chinese experts will be hired to increase domestic exports and eliminate non-trade barriers. Sectoral road shows will be organised in different cities of China to increase the exports of Pakistani products. Technology transfer and upgrading services from China in electric vehicles, electro-medical devices and other sectors will be obtained.

The meeting was further informed that the Chinese companies have increased interest in relocating their industries to Pakistan and a Chinese auto spare parts company has recently made significant progress in setting up its own plant in Pakistan.

The meeting was told about facilitating land leasing for Special Economic Zones. It was told that Pakistani students and research scholars will be trained in agriculture in China for which 572 applications have already been received.

The prime minister directed to give equal ratio to all provinces regarding the training of Pakistani students and research scholars in the field of agriculture in China and instructed the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, which will monitor the selection of Pakistani students and research scholars in this regard in a transparent manner.

