Ukraine repels Russia’s air attack, including on Kyiv, Ukraine’s air force says

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2024 10:04am

KYIV: Ukraine’s air defence units repelled Russia’s overnight air attack, including on Kyiv, destroying all 11 drones that Moscow launched, targeting Ukraine’s territory, Ukraine’s air force said on Monday.

The drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk regions, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian air attack damages Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Reuters’ witnesses heard blasts in what sounded like air defence units at work on Kyiv’s outskirts early on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the attack or falling drone debris.

