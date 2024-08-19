AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
CM House bans plastic bottles, introduces glass jugs

APP Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has raised the bar for environmental accountability by prohibiting disposable plastic water bottles in all government offices, beginning with the CM House.

The initiative aimed at cutting plastic waste and bolstering sustainability, was enacted immediately after a notification on August 16, the CM said.

To support this mission, Murad Shah instructed his secretariat to substitute all plastic water bottles with glass jugs during meetings at the CM House. Footage from Sunday showed glass jugs and cups on the meeting tables, showcasing the government’s effort to minimize plastic waste.

The CM emphasised the importance of this change during a meeting, directing participants to follow suit by eliminating plastic bottles and other disposable plastic items from their offices and public spaces. He advocated for the use of sustainable alternatives, such as glass and biodegradable materials, to help protect the environment and improve public health.

The CM said “Our drains, rivers, ponds, and seas are being choked by plastic waste, which is endangering marine life and polluting our environment. We, as a nation, must adopt environmentally friendly practices to safeguard our natural resources and ensure a cleaner, healthier future.”

