CM directs concerned to take effective measures in rain-hit areas

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a high-level rain emergency meeting on Sunday said that Sukkur, Dadu, Jacobabad, and Naushehroferoze have received heavy rains ranging from 227 mm to 101 mm, which has inundated the roads and streets, therefore, effective measures must be taken to protect the life and property of the people, and then dewatering efforts may be made.

“I want to see the entire government machinery, including district administration, local bodies, particularly in the rain-affected areas working on the roads, helping people and the Irrigation department patrolling on the embankments of the canals and distributaries to avoid breaches.”

The meeting was held at CM House on Sunday and was attended by Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Advisor Najmi Alam, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, DG Rangers Major Gen Azhar Waqas, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, DG PDMA Salman Shah, Corps Headquarter and KOMKAR representatives, Director Weather Ameer Hyder, and other concerned.

Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Mayor Sukkur Arshlan Shaikh, Commissioner of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

The CM said, as per the report sent to him by the commissioners, Sukkur has received 227 mm, Dadu 181 mm, Jacobabad 104 mm, Khairpur 101 mm, and Naushehroferoze 69 mm, which was the highest.

Minister of Local Government Saeed Ghani informed the CM that he has activated the local bodies all over Sindh and provided them with necessary facilities to work properly in the rain-affected areas.

Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Abbasi told the CM that the four spells of heavy rains within 25 hours in District Sukkur have downpoured 263 mm, followed by 106 mm in Khairpur district. He added that three spells were dealt with and cleared the roads and low-lying areas within three to four hours while the water of the fourth spell was being dealt with.

In Khairpur district, Khairpur City recorded 106 mm of rain, and Kingri Taluka recorded 105 mm. Rainwater was drained out from Khairpur City.

The PDMA has provided 35 Diesel Engines, eight Dewatering machines, and 12 Tractor-mounted machines, in addition to two Mirage Trucks for dewatering Mud Pumps. Regarding losses, the CM was informed that 21 persons sustained injuries, five buffaloes perished, and 48 houses were damaged.

Commissioner Larkana Mustafa Phul told the CM that Jacobabad received 104 mm, Thul 74, Kambar 59, Shikarpur 41, and another division area ranging from 17 to 56. Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon said that K.N. Shah and Johi of Dadu districts have received 181 mm and 116 mm of rain, respectively.

Thano Bola Khan of Jamshoro 33, Matiari 16, Tando Allahyar 24, Hussain Bux Mari, and Mirpurkhas 54, respectively. DG PDMA Salman Shah informed the CM that 26,150 tents, 80750 mosquito nets, 25,650 “chatai”, 12,300 cotton mattresses, 12,900 synthetic sleeping mats, 7,700 hygiene kits, and 25,750 jerry cans have been sent to the rain-affected areas for the relief of the people.

Senior Minister Shrajeel Memon informed the CM that he was in close coordination with the Hyderabad administration and has activated all the concerned departments to address any rain emergency. Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad informed the meeting that Nausheroferoze received 69 mm, Sanghar 58 mm, while Daur of Shaheed Benazirabad received 25 mm.

All the divisional commissioners complained against HESCO and SEPCO for power outage at the pumping station feeders; therefore, water disposal was being affected badly. At this, the CM directed Minister of Energy Nasir Shah to communicate with the power distribution companies and instruct them to free the pumping stations from load shedding and other interruptions.

Flood on Khairthar Range; Secretary of Irrigation Zarif Khero briefed the CM about the flood situation, specifically focusing on the floods of the Kirthar ranges, whose catchments are located in Balochistan province. In Balochistan, these catchments are ungauged, complicating the flood forecast for the right bank of the Indus in Sindh during yearly monsoons.

However, referring to the historic gauges and predicted rainfall, Zarif Khero said that the existing infrastructure could hold the forecasted floods. At this, the CM directed the Irrigation department to shift the HQs of the right bank Sukkur Chief Engineer and the Chief Engineer drainage to the vulnerable areas and personally monitor the flood situations. Minister of Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro said that he personally monitors the situation.