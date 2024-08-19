AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-19

Flood-hit areas in Sukkur: Sindh governor orders dispatch of 10,000 ration bags

PPI Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced the dispatch of 10,000 ration bags to flood-affected areas in Sukkur, as heavy rains and flooding continue to wreak havoc across Sindh, following the devastation in Punjab.

During a press conference at the Governor House, he also confirmed the establishment of an Emergency Cell to monitor the situation, urging those in distress to contact the helpline at 1,366 for immediate assistance.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that the situation is being closely monitored and stated that if the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) cannot manage the situation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will take over. He mentioned that he had detailed discussions with the NDMA Chairman regarding this contingency.

He reiterated his commitment to support those affected by the torrential rains, offering 10,000 ration bags to PDMA as part of a collective effort to manage the crisis. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Karachi for their enthusiastic participation in the Independence Day celebrations, which saw a record attendance of over 500,000 people. He acknowledged the excellent arrangements made by the provincial government and noted that the grand fireworks display, orchestrated by experts from Dubai, added to the festivities.

The Governor Sindh also thanked the people of Karachi and the provincial government for the exceptional reception given to national hero Arshad Nadeem, praising the city’s response to the Independence Day events. He highlighted the overwhelming public interest in projects under the Governor Initiative, noting that this interest is a clear indicator of their success.

Answering the questions, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori urged the relevant authorities to take immediate action in response to the challenges posed by the heavy rains. He also appealed to NGOs and business leaders in Karachi to stand by their communities and actively participate in relief efforts.

Regarding electricity prices, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that today he will write a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh, advocating for a reduction of PKR 14 per unit in electricity rates, similar to the reduction recently implemented in Punjab. He warned that failure to provide this relief could exacerbate feelings of neglect among the people of Sindh during this economic crisis.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced plans for a grand event on September 6 at the Governor House to honour the nation’s martyrs. He also clarified that the recent Independence Day celebrations, including the reward given to Arshad Nadeem, were organized without any expenditure from the Governor House’s funds.

In conclusion, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori acknowledged the resource constraints faced by the Sindh government but emphasized that the people of the province should not feel neglected. He also praised Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief across Punjab, whether short-term or long-term.

Sindh Governor PDMA heavy rains Arshad Nadeem Kamran Khan Tessori

Comments

200 characters

Flood-hit areas in Sukkur: Sindh governor orders dispatch of 10,000 ration bags

Rs45bn granted from Punjab budget to give relief: Marriyum

Power theft: PM asks provinces to support Discos

KP PA proceedings adjourned till 26th

Use of VPNs slowed down internet: govt

22 die; roads washed away, crops destroyed

SCA approaches PM against rising tractor prices

SC delists election tribunal case

Governor urges CM to offer Punjab-like power bill relief

President for enhancing national forest coverage

Trade with Russia: SBP asked to streamline transaction settlement

Read more stories