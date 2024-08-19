KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced the dispatch of 10,000 ration bags to flood-affected areas in Sukkur, as heavy rains and flooding continue to wreak havoc across Sindh, following the devastation in Punjab.

During a press conference at the Governor House, he also confirmed the establishment of an Emergency Cell to monitor the situation, urging those in distress to contact the helpline at 1,366 for immediate assistance.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that the situation is being closely monitored and stated that if the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) cannot manage the situation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will take over. He mentioned that he had detailed discussions with the NDMA Chairman regarding this contingency.

He reiterated his commitment to support those affected by the torrential rains, offering 10,000 ration bags to PDMA as part of a collective effort to manage the crisis. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Karachi for their enthusiastic participation in the Independence Day celebrations, which saw a record attendance of over 500,000 people. He acknowledged the excellent arrangements made by the provincial government and noted that the grand fireworks display, orchestrated by experts from Dubai, added to the festivities.

The Governor Sindh also thanked the people of Karachi and the provincial government for the exceptional reception given to national hero Arshad Nadeem, praising the city’s response to the Independence Day events. He highlighted the overwhelming public interest in projects under the Governor Initiative, noting that this interest is a clear indicator of their success.

Answering the questions, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori urged the relevant authorities to take immediate action in response to the challenges posed by the heavy rains. He also appealed to NGOs and business leaders in Karachi to stand by their communities and actively participate in relief efforts.

Regarding electricity prices, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that today he will write a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh, advocating for a reduction of PKR 14 per unit in electricity rates, similar to the reduction recently implemented in Punjab. He warned that failure to provide this relief could exacerbate feelings of neglect among the people of Sindh during this economic crisis.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced plans for a grand event on September 6 at the Governor House to honour the nation’s martyrs. He also clarified that the recent Independence Day celebrations, including the reward given to Arshad Nadeem, were organized without any expenditure from the Governor House’s funds.

In conclusion, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori acknowledged the resource constraints faced by the Sindh government but emphasized that the people of the province should not feel neglected. He also praised Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief across Punjab, whether short-term or long-term.