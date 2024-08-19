This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled “Escalating political temperature” carried by the newspaper a couple of days ago. The big question is why the opposition, seemingly without power pieces, is proving to be a formidable opponent.

Perhaps it is due to the strategic use of pawns, which, when moved cleverly, can trump even the most powerful pieces like the queen or the king.

We have seen the power of the pawns during the military coup in Turkey when fighter jets, guns, and tanks were rendered ineffective. Similarly, in Bangladesh, pawns defeated the highly entrenched government, forcing the queen to flee the country in total disgrace instead of resigning and staying to defend her honor and dignity or even laying down her life rather than abandoning her own motherland.

Ceasing to react and oppose every move made by the opposition, and refraining from counter-blame and hurling accusations, would be a constructive step. For example, instead of countering the opposition’s criticism of government policies with past comparisons, the government should acknowledge the issues, empathize with the people, and highlight its strategies to address these challenges.

To start with, the government should abandon its belligerent posture and hawkish approach. Being in power should mean demonstrating humility, forgiveness, benevolence, and consideration. It should stop reacting to and opposing every move made by the opposition, and refrain from counter-blame, touting, and hurling accusations.

For example, in response to the opposition’s criticism of government policies and lack of good governance, such as “high inflation,” higher electricity costs, exorbitant prices of essential kitchen items, higher unemployment rates, and other such allegations, the government often counters by arguing that inflation was even higher during the opposition party’s tenure or that inflation was much lower during their previous term in power.

Instead, the government should acknowledge the unprecedented inflation, express empathy with the people of the country, and highlight its strategies, plans, and efforts to control inflation. It should invite all opposition parties for dialogue and take them into confidence regarding the government’s efforts to address the issues and challenges faced by the people.

