Ukraine drone debris sparks diesel fire in Russia’s Rostov, regional governor says

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2024 10:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone sparked a diesel fuel fire at an industrial warehouse in Russia’s Rostov region, the governor of the southwest Russian region said on Sunday.

“Firefighting units were called in to put out the fire,” Governor Vasily Golubev said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram that its air defence units destroyed two Ukraine-launched drones over Rostov overnight.

In a separate post on Telegram, Golubev said that no one was injured in result of the attack that took place in the Proletarsk district of the region.

Baza, a Telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement, said an oil depot was damaged in Rostov.

Russia’s SHOT Telegram channel posted a video showing dark smoke rising from what it said was an oil depot.

Russia defence ministry says destroyed 38 Ukrainian drones

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has often said its air attacks on Russia’s military, energy and transport infrastructure are in response to Moscow’s continued strikes on Ukrainian territory.

