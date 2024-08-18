CTD kills terrorist in Gujranwala

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in Aiman Abad near Gujranwala.

According to soures in the CTD, the law enforcement agencies on information carried out an operation in Aiman Abad, an area of Gujranwala, during which terrorists opened fire.

The CTD personnel retaliated and in cross fire, one terrorist was killed by the firing of their own accomplices, and three other terrorists managed to escape from the scene.

The CTD personnel also recovered explosive material, detonators and other arms from the dead terrorist.

The soures informed that the terrorists were planning to target some important installations in the province.

They further said that the Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and is determined to root out the scourge of terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024