World

Israel negotiating team expressed 'cautious optimism' on Gaza hostage deal, Netanyahu office says

Reuters Published August 17, 2024

JERUSALEM: Israel's negotiating team has expressed "cautious optimism" on the possibility of advancing a Gaza hostage deal, according to a statement on Saturday from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

"The team expressed cautious optimism to the prime minister regarding the possibility of advancing a deal based on the latest American proposal (which is based on the May 27th framework)," the statement read.

Israel to send delegation for Gaza hostage negotiations: PM

The prime minister's office added that it hoped heavy pressure on the Palestinian militant group Hamas from the U.S. and international mediators will remove its opposition to the American proposal and allow for a breakthrough.

