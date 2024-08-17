AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
India’s Chopra eyes bigger returns after Olympic silver

AFP Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:02pm

NEW DELHI: India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra said Saturday that missing out on Olympic gold hurt, but the injury-hit athlete eyes bigger returns in upcoming competitions.

The 26-year-old won silver in Paris after Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won gold with an Olympic record of 92.97 metres in the javelin final.

Chopra, who made history in 2020 Tokyo Olympics with India’s first ever Olympic track and field gold, threw further in Paris with 89.45 metres – not too far off his personal best of 89.94m.

“There is no comparison with a gold medal,” Chopra told reporters by phone from Switzerland, where he is training for upcoming tournaments.

Neeraj Chopra: Indian farmer’s son who made Olympic history

“Winning back-to-back medals for your nation is good and taking a lap of the ground with your country’s flag is always a wonderful feeling,” he added.

“But the national anthem playing when your flag goes up with you on top of the podium was missing.”

However, he said he was pleased with his silver.

“We have to accept what we have,” he said. “I am happy with what I got.”

Chopra built on his breakout success in Tokyo by winning world championship gold last year, but missed a few competitions due to a groin injury.

But the well-built star, who hails from the northern Indian state of Haryana – a nursery of athletes including Olympic wrestlers and boxers, remains confident of future success.

“I believed that I could cover more distance,” Chopra said on his mindset after Nadeem’s monster throw in Paris.

But Chopra said he will not set himself targets of 90 metres and more.

“I leave this to God. Just prepare well, and give it a rip, the javelin will travel,” he said.

Chopra became a national hero after his Tokyo gold, earning million-dollar endorsement deals with his boyish charm, changing hairstyles and an infectious smile.

However, Pakistan’s Nadeem shot to overnight stardom after his throw gave his nation’s their first individual Olympic gold.

Here is a list of rewards, prizes announced for Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Nadeem’s father-in-law gifted him a buffalo for the Olympic feat.

But Chopra isn’t surprised, saying he had been given a large container of ghee, or clarified butter.

“In Indian villages… gifts such as buffaloes, motorbikes and tractors are common,” he said.

Paris Olympics Arshad Nadeem Neeraj Chopra Olympic Games Paris 2024

