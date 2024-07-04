AIRLINK 90.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.78%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
DGKC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.78%)
FCCL 22.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.45%)
FFL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
GGL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.37%)
HASCOL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.75%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
OGDC 135.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.13%)
PAEL 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 123.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.97%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.28%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TRG 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.82%)
UNITY 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,485 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,250 Decreased By -170.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 80,245 Increased By 11.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,799 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Neeraj Chopra: Indian farmer’s son who made Olympic history

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2024 11:52am

NEW DELHI: Neeraj Chopra returned home to India a national hero after winning Olympic javelin gold in 2021 but the farmer’s son has never forgotten his humble roots.

The 26-year-old will defend his title in Paris, having made history in Tokyo three years ago with India’s first Olympic track and field gold ever.

In a nation that usually only hails cricket players as heroes, boys and girls in rural India were seen hurling wooden sticks as javelins in the aftermath.

Chopra then added the world title to his Olympic feat, and he is also a two-time Asian Games champion and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

“Every moment you train is an opportunity to surpass the greatest you’ve been,” he wrote this year on social media, detailing his gruelling preparation schedule for the Paris Games, which start on July 26.

“There is a saying that throwers have no finish line. The best thing is that we have our javelin. We can always push ourselves,” Chopra said after winning world championship gold in 2023.

“I may have won a lot of medals but the motivation is to throw farther and farther.

“I am hungry for more.”

‘Man of the people’

Chopra’s personal best is 89.94m, made in 2022, but he has been eyeing a throw of over 90m.

He may need that if he is to retain his Olympic title. Of his rivals, Germany’s Max Dehning threw 90.20m in February.

The world record remains the massive 98.48m by legendary Czech athlete Jan Zelezny in 1996.

Much is expected of Chopra back home.

India’s Chopra says belief key to success in Paris Games

After his 2021 gold he was soon swamped with million-dollar endorsements and a rush of TV advertisements looking to bank in on his success.

India’s only previous medals in Olympic track and field were before independence – two silvers won by Norman Pritchard in the 200 metres and the 200-metre hurdles at Paris in 1900.

But the village boy has remained modest, say people who know him well.

“Being an Olympic champion has not got into his head,” Chopra’s biographer Norris Pritam told AFP.

“He is one superstar from the sports world in India who is down to earth, he is a man of the people.”

‘Super, superstar’

Chopra played cricket and volleyball in his pre-teen years before he took to javelin.

His father and uncles bought him his first steel javelin.

“He started javelin because he thought it flies like a plane,” Pritam said, adding that he was at heart unchanged from that boy hurling his javelin across the farming fields at home.

“He hails from a modest village family where he did not have access to luxury cars,” he said.

“Now he has cars and a luxury house, but that modesty is ingrained in his blood,” Pritam added.

“He is already a superstar, but if he wins again he will be a super, superstar – and he knows it. That’s why he keeps training.”

Chopra built on his breakout success in Tokyo by winning world championship gold.

He began this year with a second-placed finish at the Doha Diamond League after a throw of 88.36m, just two centimetres behind winner Jakub Vadlejch.

The Czech athlete took silver behind Chopra in Tokyo and will be one of his main rivals once more in the French capital.

Most recently Chopra triumphed at a meeting in Turku, Finland, where Vadlejch did not compete.

Dehning and his fellow German Julian Weber, and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, are also strong contenders in Paris.

Neeraj Chopra Asian Games champion Olympic title

Comments

200 characters

Neeraj Chopra: Indian farmer’s son who made Olympic history

SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Read more stories