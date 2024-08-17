AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zirkzee relishes ‘unbelievable’ Man Utd debut

AFP Published 17 Aug, 2024 05:18pm

LONDON: Joshua Zirkzee admitted it was an “unbelievable” feeling to mark his Manchester United debut with the late goal that clinched a dramatic 1-0 win against Fulham.

Zirkzee came off the bench in the second half at Old Trafford on Friday and delivered a memorable first impression as his 87th-minute strike gave United the perfect start to the new season.

The Netherlands striker completed his switch from Bologna a month ago, but was among several United players to get an extended break after Euro 2024.

He missed all of United’s friendlies and was an unused substitute in last weekend’s Community Shield loss to Manchester City.

Slot happy with strong Liverpool squad ahead of his first Premier League game

Zirkzee, 23, finally made his first appearance in United red against the Cottagers, with his winner making it a moment he will never forget.

“A great feeling, it couldn’t be any better. What can I say? Debut, winning, scoring in front of the Stretford End, so yeah, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

“I mean yeah, first game, first goal, it’s always a relief to have that off your shoulders, but it goes on and we’re just going to work for the next game.”

Zirkzee jumped at the chance to join Erik ten Hag’s side after shining in Bologna’s outstanding Serie A campaign last term.

Asked why he wanted to join United, he laughed and said: “Why Manchester United?

“Some people might be crazy, but, for me, I mean this is the biggest club in the world, so it wasn’t a difficult choice to make to be honest.”

Zirkzee will be able to hone his craft under former United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who returned to Old Trafford as a member of Ten Hag’s coaching staff in the close-season.

“Yeah, it’s a privilege to have someone like that,” Zirkzee said.

“As a striker, it’s not every day you have someone that you grew up watching, so yeah, that’s pretty much it, but everybody in the staff up to now has been great and I enjoy working with these people a lot.

“It’s not just him, but obviously it’s an extra privilege.”

Manchester United Joshua Zirkzee

Comments

200 characters

Zirkzee relishes ‘unbelievable’ Man Utd debut

‘Publicly or privately’: PD says ready to share IPP deals with NA panel

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,074

At least three injured in Quetta grenade attack

Met office predicts heavy rain, thunder in Karachi today

Indian doctors begin 24-hour strike to protest brutal rape of medic

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

Read more stories