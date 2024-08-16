AGL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.95%)
AIRLINK 141.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.84%)
BOP 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
DFML 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.43%)
DGKC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
FCCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.88%)
FFBL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.93%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 148.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.12%)
HUMNL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.79%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.86%)
NBP 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.05%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 111.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.99%)
PRL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
SEARL 55.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
TOMCL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TREET 15.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
UNITY 28.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.25%)
BR100 8,206 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,696 Increased By 12.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 78,244 Increased By 138.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,022 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.09%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Slot happy with strong Liverpool squad ahead of his first Premier League game

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 02:55pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Arne Slot was not able to sign some of the players he wanted ahead of his first Premier League game as Liverpool manager but the Dutchman said on Friday that he was happy with the strength of the squad Juergen Klopp had left him.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi decided not to join Liverpool despite the club’s best efforts, Slot told reporters, adding that it was difficult to find players who would improve his squad.

“We go forward with the ones we have,” Slot said ahead of Saturday’s visit to newly-promoted Ipswich Town. “(Wataru) Endo did well in pre-season. We’re in a good place… Zubimendi decided not to come, we did every effort. If a player decides not to come then it’s obvious he’s not coming.”

Slot said he was happy with how quickly he had been able to implement his playing style at Liverpool, who won their tenth League Cup last season.

“Juergen left the team in a good place and we are trying to build from there… we’re not changing everything. Actually, we (didn’t) change that much because many things were already good,” he said.

“Fortunately for me, a lot of this playing style the boys already knew, because many things have stayed the same and we have tried to adjust where we can to improve the team.

Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

“Last season was also a season where they could win a trophy with this team, so we are hoping and aiming for the same.”

The former Feyenoord manager said there were no easy matches in the Premier League and his players were ready to face Ipswich.

“They did really well in the last few years under their manager (Kieran McKenna). It’s interesting to see what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Slot added.

Juergen Klopp

Comments

200 characters

Slot happy with strong Liverpool squad ahead of his first Premier League game

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

MNCs planning to relocate from Pakistan amid Internet disruptions, says PBC

Authority says Pakistan’s new Special Technology Zone will boost tech exports by $350mn

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

Electric vehicles: Master Changan unveils Deepal L07, S07 with prices starting Rs15.5mn

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

ECC says relief package through USC to continue

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Read more stories