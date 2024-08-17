At least three injured in Quetta grenade attack

At least three people were injured on Saturday in a grenade attack on a car near Balochistan University, Quetta, Aaj News reported.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the police have started an investigation.

Over the past year, there has been an uptick in terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. One of the cities in the province most impacted by the most recent terror wave is Peshawar.

The spike in terror events has led Pakistan to step up counterterrorism operations against militants in province.

On Friday, at least five people, including two police personnel, were injured in an explosion at Peshawar’s Warsak Road.

The police said the explosives were planted in a cement block and weighed five kilogrammes.