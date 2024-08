BANGKOK: Thai former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was included in a royal pardon for prisoners and his parole will end on Sunday, his lawyer Winyat Chartmontri told Reuters on Saturday.

Thaksin’s parole had been due to end at the end of the month. The earlier finish comes as part of a general royal pardon for prisoners with good conduct on the occasion of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday last month.