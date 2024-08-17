AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Met office predicts heavy rain, thunder in Karachi today

  • Rain to last till August 19
BR Web Desk Published 17 Aug, 2024 12:10pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted wind-thunderstorm/rain in Karachi on Saturday which will likely last till August 19.

In a notification issued today, the PMD said that strong monsoon currents are converging mostly over central-upper Sindh and east-northeast Balochistan.

Rain brings cheers to Karachi residents

The maximum temperature in the port city is expected to reach 30°C to 32°C while the humidity level is projected to be around 81%, the notification said.

The Met office warned that heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc.

“All concerned authorities advised to remain “alert” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation,” the PMD said.

Earlier, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), anticipated further rains in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 14 to August 18.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Hangu, Haripur, Kohat, Kurram, Lucky Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai and Waziristan areas, the notification read.

