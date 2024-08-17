AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024
Markets Print 2024-08-17

China stocks flat, HK stocks close higher

Reuters Published August 17, 2024 Updated August 17, 2024 07:34am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares ended the week higher, led by tech stocks, after earnings release by e-commerce giants helped lift sentiment, while China stocks were roughly flat.

China’s e-commerce giant JD.COM beat profit forecasts in the second quarter, while Alibaba Group Holding missed market expectations for its revenue.

The Hang Seng Tech Index added 2.2%, with JD and Alibaba shares up by 8.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.9%.

For the week, the CSI300 Index and the Hang Seng Index rose 0.4% and 2.0%, respectively.

Share prices of Chinese antimony producers jumped by up to 10% following Beijing’s decision to limit exports of strategic mineral of which it is the dominant supplier.

China will stick to a supportive monetary policy and maintain policy stability, its central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said in an interview with state news agency Xinhua on Thursday.

China’s financial sector sub-index rose 0.63%, while the consumer staples sector and the real estate index dropped 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.3% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.078%.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.1% to 6,161.9.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.64%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 3.64%.

At 07:57, the yuan was quoted at 7.1727 per US dollar, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 7.1754.

hong kong Hong Kong shares China stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

