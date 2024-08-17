Business leaders for swift resolution of IPPs issue

LAHORE: Business leaders call for swift resolution of IPPs issue, citing severe impact on industrialization and commerce. Zaki Aijaz, Vice President of FPCCI, and S M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of UBG, urge reduction of electricity costs to 9 cents to boost economic growth. Slow internet and check dishonour issues also highlighted as major challenges facing the business community.

They expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of distribution of notifications of focal persons of the police and business community liaison committee at the FPCCI Regional Office Lahore.

Inspector General of Punjab, Shehzada Sultan, said that supporting the business community is the priority of the Punjab Police. The business community is the engine of the economy, and strong economies make nations strong. Every possible cooperation will be extended to the business community across Punjab under the patronage of FPCCI, which is the primary responsibility of the police.

Sultan also said Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr Usman Anwar, fully cooperated in the formation of the police liaison committee. The establishment of this committee is an important step towards strengthening the relations between our business people and the police and resolving law and order issues.

The ceremony was attended by officials of all Chambers of Commerce and Industry from Punjab.

