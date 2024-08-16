AGL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.15%)
AIRLINK 138.57 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.71%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DCL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.65%)
DFML 40.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
DGKC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.81%)
FCCL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.47%)
FFBL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.55%)
HUMNL 9.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
KOSM 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.76%)
MLCF 33.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.99%)
NBP 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.32%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.34%)
SEARL 56.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.72%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 8,257 Increased By 42 (0.51%)
BR30 25,890 Increased By 206.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 78,469 Increased By 362.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,087 Increased By 41.4 (0.17%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia PM says to increase pay for govt workers from December

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 10:53am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will switch to a new public service compensation scheme from Dec 1 that will see broad pay hikes and salary restructuring for the country’s 1.6 million civil servants, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday.

The move comes as the government looks to implement fiscal reforms, including fuel subsidy cuts and higher taxes, while increasing financial aid to the needy.

Anwar said civil servants in top management roles will receive a salary hike of 7%, while those in professional and executive roles will see an adjustment of about 15%.

Malaysian PM ‘happy to reopen’ MH370 search if compelling evidence found

Income increases for all civil servants will range between 16.8% and 42.7%, and Anwar said the potential impact on prices had been taken into account when deciding on the changes.

The salary adjustments are expected to cost the government more than 10 billion ringgit ($2.25 billion) a year, with further details to be announced in the 2025 budget, he said.

Inflation is expected to trend higher in the second half of the year following diesel subsidy cuts in June, though the central bank said on Friday the impact is likely to remain manageable.

inflation Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia PM says to increase pay for govt workers from December

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Read more stories