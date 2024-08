KARACHI: President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day has approved the confirmation of Nishan-i-Khidmat on Sultan Ali Allana in the public service field.

The award will be given at a special ceremony on Pakistan Day March 23, 2025 along with 104 Pakistan’s national awards.

The President conferred the awards to individuals in different fields including public service field.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024