Seven khwarij gunned down in Kurram IBO

RAWALPINDI: The security forces gunned down seven khawarij during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Kurram district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that the killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians. It added that five khwarij have also been injured in the IBO.

“During the operation, our troops effectively engaged the khawarij’s location, resulting in seven terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij being sent to hell, while five others were injured,” the ISPR said.

It read that the hideouts of khwarij were destructed and a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives have been recovered.

“A sanitisation operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area and Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eradicate the threat of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

