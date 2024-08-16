AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-16

Investment in Pakistan: Govt urged to collaborate with FPCCI

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

LAHORE: S M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG) and former Punjab Minister, has made a pressing appeal to the government to collaborate with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to attract billions of dollars in investment to Pakistan.

Tanveer cited the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, which has led Western investors to withdraw their investments, presenting a timely opportunity for Pakistan to capitalize on this situation. Additionally, he highlighted the cancellation of large quantities of textile export orders from Western clothing brands in Bangladesh, which may be diverted to other countries like India, Vietnam, or Cambodia if swift action is not taken.

To seize this opportunity, Tanveer emphasized the need for immediate government intervention, stressing that the window of opportunity is only two weeks.

He recommended the government to reduce energy prices to 9 cents, allow domestic supply chain for exports under SRO 1125 immediately, and decrease interest rate to 12 percent to make the local textile industry viable.

By taking these steps, he said, Pakistan can attract significant investment and secure billions of dollars in textile export orders, creating millions of jobs and boosting the country's economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy FPCCI interest rate Exports investments Textile industry energy prices UBG investment in Pakistan S M Tanveer

Comments

200 characters

Investment in Pakistan: Govt urged to collaborate with FPCCI

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories