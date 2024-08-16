Threats emanating from terrorist groups highlighted

ISLAMABAD: Experts on Afghan affairs on Thursday warned against the threats emanating from transnational terrorist groups such as Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-KP) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to regional security and beyond.

The Centre for Afghanistan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a webinar, titled, “Interim Afghan Government in Power – Three Years on”, with speakers included Ambassador (retired) Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Ambassador (retired) Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG, ISSI; Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Charge d’ Affaires/Minister Counselor, Afghanistan Embassy; Ambassador Ayaz Wazir (retired); Dr Mandana Tishehyar, President of the Iranian Peace Studies Scientific Association; Dr Ye Hailin, Director, Center for South Asia Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Beijing; Dr Zamaraeva Natalia Alekseevna, Senior Researcher Center for the Study of the Near and Middle East, Russia; Adam Weinstein, Deputy Director of the Middle East Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, Washington DC.

In his remarks, Sohail Mahmood stated that while the Taliban have consolidated power over the past three years, significant concerns persist regarding their governance, respect for human rights and women’s rights, and counter-terrorism measures.

He added that potent threats from groups like IS-KP and TTP continue to challenge the Taliban’s authority and stoke regional tensions, adding that these concerns were borne out by the UN report as well.

He said that it is important for the Interim Afghan authorities to address Pakistan’s specific concerns on this account in an effective, credible and sustainable manner.

While stressing that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s vital interest, he underlined the need for the Taliban authorities to take the long view and work with Pakistan to counter the threats and realise the opportunities for peace, stability, connectivity and prosperity.

Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb stated that the Interim Afghan government has maintained internal unity, restored political and security stability, and saved the economy from collapse through infrastructure projects. He said that efforts have also focused on eliminating corruption, combating narcotics, and reforming bureaucracies while creating a new, corruption-free army that has generated youth employment.

Despite international sanctions, he added that Afghanistan has seen increased exports, the opening of over 1,500 factories, and plans for modernising customs and establishing export centres.

He stated that diplomatic relations have strengthened with 39 active embassies, and border security has improved. He stated that no country is without differences or disagreements with others, but these should be resolved through dialogue.

Adam Weinstein highlighted that since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, while violence has decreased, threats emanating from transnational terrorist groups such as ISKP and the TTP continue which are not just threats for the region but for the wider international community as well.

He said that if an attack by the ISKP were to take place on continental Europe it would bring Afghanistan back to forefront of international focus. He said the Afghan Taliban were supporting terrorism and a low intensity war against Pakistan. “Moreover, the targeting of Chinese workers in Balochistan and now in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is worrisome as is the transnational nature of the TTP and its links to terrorist groups,” he added.

Dr Mandana Tishehyar stated that despite the Taliban’s claim of defeating the US, they face governance challenges, raising security concerns for neighbouring countries. She said that economic talks have progressed, but the Taliban’s lack of recognition was due to the abandonment of the constitution and unclear foreign policy.

She emphasised the importance of the SCO and multilateral engagement through the Afghanistan Contact Group to address these challenges collectively.

Dr Ye Hailin referred to China’s focus on Afghanistan, saying it is based on non-interference, respect for Afghan sovereignty and social economic development.

He said that Beijing’s engagement is not based on conditionalities, but rather engagement with the Taliban for the welfare of the masses. He outlined five principles guiding China’s policy in Afghanistan, self-governance, respect for sovereignty, global commitment to reconstruction, Afghanistan’s right to choose its government, and unconditional assistance.

Dr Zamaraeva Natalia Alekseevna stated that the best approach towards Afghanistan is through engagement with the Taliban. She said a common approach was required towards the group that would ensure the Taliban addressing regional concerns.

She talked about the presence of transnational terrorist groups, particularly the TTP, adding that despite Pakistan’s repeated concerns regarding the TTP, the Afghan Taliban had failed to resolve the matter.

Amina Khan stated that in a significant diplomatic shift from the 1990s, the Taliban have been engaging in diverse regional and global interactions, including 18 active political missions internationally. However, she expressed concerns over ongoing human rights violations, particularly against women, and threats from transnational terrorist groups like ISKP and TTP.

