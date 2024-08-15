AGL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.51%)
DGKC 77.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.68%)
FCCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFBL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.7%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 146.95 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.78%)
HUMNL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.19%)
MLCF 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 134.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PPL 112.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.7%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.77%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TOMCL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.31%)
TPLP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.63%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
TRG 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.08%)
BR100 8,240 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 25,787 Increased By 133.3 (0.52%)
KSE100 78,404 Increased By 527 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,131 Increased By 170.1 (0.68%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden, Kamala Harris to make first joint trip since switch

AFP Published 15 Aug, 2024 11:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Thursday will make their first joint trip since the US president dropped out of the 2024 election, delivering a major economic announcement aimed at boosting Harris’s White House hopes.

Biden, 81, and Harris, 59, will put on a show of unity at an event in Maryland, near Washington, less than three weeks after their seismic switch-up at the top of the Democratic Party ticket to face Donald Trump.

Biden indicated on Wednesday that the announcement would involve his core policy of reducing drug prices, while the White House said they would unveil steps to “lower costs for the American people.”

It comes a day before Vice President Harris is due to finally set out her own economic agenda on Friday, and ahead of her star turn at the Democratic National Convention next week.

Biden, Harris to meet Netanyahu separately on Gaza ceasefire

Trump will meanwhile try to steal their thunder as he holds a press conference shortly after the event.

The Republican former president has so far struggled to deal with the upended White House race that has seen Harris wipe out his lead in the polls and draw huge crowds to her rallies.

Yet things are delicate for the Democrats too, with Biden still coming to terms with his decision to step aside from the election following a disastrous debate against Trump, even as Harris rides a wave of enthusiasm.

Harris is also trying to keep some distance from Biden’s policies without trying to undermine the man who is still commander-in-chief for another five months.

‘Fine line’

The news outlet Axios reported on Wednesday that Harris wants to “break with Biden on issues on which he’s unpopular,” with rising prices being top of the list.

The issue of inflation has dogged Biden’s presidency, with many voters rating him poorly on the economy despite otherwise good numbers for jobs and growth.

Conversely, more Americans now trust the vice president to handle the economy than Trump, at 42 percent to 41 percent, according to a Financial Times and University of Michigan poll.

Before she took the reins, Biden was at 35 percent, while Trump’s number is unchanged.

In the battleground state of North Carolina, Harris will make her first proper policy speech on Friday, reportedly focusing on lowering the price of groceries for hard-hit Americans.

But while Harris is trying to set out her own policy agenda, she will be careful not to bad-mouth the policies of an administration in which she is a key member.

“It’s a fine line to walk for her,” Casey Burgat of George Washington University told AFP.

For his part, Biden has offered his full backing to Harris and said that it was time to “pass the torch.”

The only other time they have appeared together since Biden stepped back was at an air force base to welcome back US journalist Evan Gershkovich and other prisoners freed in a swap with Russia on August 1.

Trump, Netanyahu speak about Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal, Axios reports

Since Biden dropped out, Trump has accused Harris of mounting a “coup” against the president, and often seems to spend more time talking about his former opponent than his current rival.

His press conference on Thursday at his New Jersey golf course will be the latest in a series of attempts at wresting back attention from Harris.

Donald Trump White House Kamala Harris White House National Security Council Democratic President Joe Biden 2024 US Presidential election

Comments

200 characters

Biden, Kamala Harris to make first joint trip since switch

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Oil prices up on hopes of US rate cuts boosting fuel demand

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

2020 IPP report’s recommendations: Power sector circles for implementation

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Indian protests over medic’s murder grow as PM demands swift justice

US says seeks to deepen partnership

Read more stories