AGL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 137.75 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (4.06%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.64%)
DGKC 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFBL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.88%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.82%)
HUMNL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.19%)
MLCF 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 134.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.25%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.05%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TOMCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TPLP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.63%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 54.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,243 Increased By 55.2 (0.67%)
BR30 25,805 Increased By 151.8 (0.59%)
KSE100 78,407 Increased By 529.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,132 Increased By 171.2 (0.69%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump, Netanyahu speak about Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal, Axios reports

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 11:04am

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and discussed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, Axios reported, citing two US sources.

One source told Axios Trump’s call was intended to encourage Netanyahu to take the deal, but stressed he did not know if this is indeed what the former president told Netanyahu.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US publicly announces submarine move to Middle East amid Israel-Iran tensions

Late last month, Netanyahu visited the US and met President Joe Biden, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump.

Egypt, the United States and Qatar have scheduled a new round of Gaza ceasefire negotiations for Thursday.

Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal in an address on May 31.

Washington and regional mediators have since tried arranging the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal but have run into repeated obstacles.

Hamas said on Wednesday it would not take part in a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks slated for Thursday in Qatar, but an official briefed on the talks said mediators expected to consult with the Palestinian group afterwards.

Washington, Israel’s most important ally, has said that a ceasefire in Gaza will reduce the rising threat of a wider war in the Middle East.

There has been an increased risk of a broader war after the recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Both drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has since killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.

Donald Trump United States Qatar Benjamin Netanyahu Kamala Harris Egypt Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Ismail Haniyeh Gaza ceasefire Israel Gaza conflict Hamas attacks Israel Hamas conflict Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr

Comments

200 characters

Trump, Netanyahu speak about Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal, Axios reports

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Oil prices up on hopes of US rate cuts boosting fuel demand

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

2020 IPP report’s recommendations: Power sector circles for implementation

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Indian protests over medic’s murder grow as PM demands swift justice

US says seeks to deepen partnership

Read more stories