Alex de Minaur says he is fit to play in US Open after missing Olympics with injury

Alex de Minaur said he will play in this month’s US Open, weeks after withdrawing from the Paris Olympics due to a hip injury.

De Minaur pulled out of his Wimbledon quarter-final against Novak Djokovic last month after sustaining a cartilage tear in his hip in the fourth round.

“Been working hard trying to recover from my injury,” De Minaur, 25, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

“It’s been very tough missing tournaments and excited to say I’ll be playing US open. Thanks to all the support I’ve gotten, it’s definitely helped me through these tough times.”

The US Open is set to kick off its 144th edition in New York on Aug. 26.