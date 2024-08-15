AGL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.5%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.64%)
DGKC 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.93%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.01 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.82%)
HUMNL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.19%)
MLCF 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 134.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.26%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TOMCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.42%)
TPLP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.63%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 54.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,243 Increased By 55.6 (0.68%)
BR30 25,794 Increased By 141 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,422 Increased By 544.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 25,140 Increased By 179 (0.72%)
Alex de Minaur says he is fit to play in US Open after missing Olympics with injury

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 10:38am

Alex de Minaur said he will play in this month’s US Open, weeks after withdrawing from the Paris Olympics due to a hip injury.

De Minaur pulled out of his Wimbledon quarter-final against Novak Djokovic last month after sustaining a cartilage tear in his hip in the fourth round.

“Been working hard trying to recover from my injury,” De Minaur, 25, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Medvedev knocked out of French Open by De Minaur

“It’s been very tough missing tournaments and excited to say I’ll be playing US open. Thanks to all the support I’ve gotten, it’s definitely helped me through these tough times.”

The US Open is set to kick off its 144th edition in New York on Aug. 26.

