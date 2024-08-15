Indonesia’s July exports up 6.5% y/y, beating forecast

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s exports rose 6.46% in July from the same month a year earlier to $22.21 billion, above the median forecast of 3.85% rise in a Reuters poll of economists, official data showed on Thursday.

Statistics Indonesia is due to release imports and trade balance data later on Thursday.

The value of exports from resource-rich Indonesia is often affected by the rise and fall of commodity prices.

While export receipts had been under pressure from soft prices earlier this year, Indonesia has seen annual growth each month since April.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest exporter of thermal coal, palm oil and nickel, as well as a major exporter of tin, copper, rubber and coffee, among others.