Technology

SoftBank scraps AI chips tie-up plan with Intel, FT reports

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 10:09am

Japanese technology investor SoftBank dropped plans of producing an artificial intelligence chip with Intel to compete with Nvidia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The partnership did not materialize after the US chipmaker struggled to meet SoftBank’s requirements, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank has blamed Intel for the collapse of the talks, claiming Intel was incapable of meeting its demands for volume and speed, the report said, adding that SoftBank is now focusing on discussions with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) , the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

SoftBank gets $7.6bn T-Mobile stake windfall, shares soar

The talks failed in advance of Intel’s drastic cost-cutting plans, which included thousands of lay-offs in early August, the report added.

Intel and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

