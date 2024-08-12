AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Aug 12, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-08-12

Lieutenant Uzair succumbed to injuries

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army’s Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom at a hospital in Peshawar following him got serious injuries in exchange of fire with terrorists in Tirah valley.

According to a statement of the ISPR, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, 24, and resident of District Attock, embraced Shahadat at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar.

On 09 August, fire exchange took place between security forces and Khawarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District.

At one of the locations in Bagh, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and killed four terrorists. However, during intense fire exchange, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar. “Today he succumbed to injuries and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said.

It added that Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

