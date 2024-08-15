SU marks Independence Day with national spirit

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh Jamshoro and its campuses celebrated Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day with unwavering national spirit and enthusiasm.

The main ceremony organised by the Bureau of STAGS held at 9 am at the Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi Pavilion on Allama I.I Kazi campus, where the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro led the proceedings by hoisting the national flag, followed by the playing of the national anthem. Attendees stood in respect as the anthem resonated through the venue.

The event commenced with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Nazar Hussain Chandio, followed by a Naat by a female student. The ceremony featured a parade by police personnel and Sindh University security guards.

Children delivered speeches highlighting the significance of an independent state. They also mentioned the sacrifices made by the nation’s elders in the freedom struggle and the efforts of security forces from time to time to ensure the safety of the homeland. The occasion also included the distribution of sweets and a tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah emphasizing the importance of the freedom struggle.

Deans of various faculties, syndicate members, directors of institutes and centers, heads of academic and administrative departments, faculty, officers, employees and students attended the ceremony in large numbers.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Dr Kalhoro put emphasis on the importance of Independence Day, equating it to the joy of Eid.

He highlighted the crucial role of national institutions in the country's development and acknowledged the contributions of security forces and educational institutions like Sindh University in securing and advancing Pakistan’s future.

He underscored the need for youth to pursue quality education to become responsible citizens and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Dr Kalhoro also stressed the value of time and the importance of fulfilling responsibilities honestly.

“We all should never waste our time and must perform our duties candidly,” said the VC.

He said that the youth must focus on their education, because he said that educated youth were the key to Pakistan’s development. The Vice-Chancellor extended his congratulations to all attendees, including police, rangers, and other security personnel on the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

