STOXX 600 hits two-week closing high

FRANKFURT: Europe’s benchmark stock index closed at a near two-week high on Tuesday, as growing hopes of an interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve in September offset a drag from weak earnings from the likes of Swiss medtech firm Tecan.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed 0.5% higher. While healthcare and utilities were the top sectoral gainers, basic resources was the worst hit.

In continued evidence of moderating inflation, data showed US producer prices rose less than expected in July, keeping the Fed on track to cut rates in September.

U.S consumer prices and retail sales data, due later in the week, will also be parsed for clues on the health of the world’s largest economy after recession fears choked risk assets globally earlier this month.

“Most economies (that) were seemingly invincible are now slowing, which includes the world’s largest, namely the US, China, and the euro zone. But recession risk is still low,” wrote Alejandra Grindal, chief economist at Ned Davis Research.

Markets now expect a total of around 100 basis points of US rate cuts by the year’s end, according to LSEG’s FedWatch Tool.

A Reuters poll showed the European Central Bank is expected to cut its deposit rate twice more this year, fewer reductions than previously expected.

Among other data, Spain’s final European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation rate fell to 2.9% in July, from 3.6% in the period through June, while German investor morale darkened more than expected in August, posting its strongest decline in two years.

Spain’s benchmark stock index led regional gains with a 0.7% rise, as Germany, France, London and Italy’s gained between 0.2% and 0.5%.

The so-called fear gauge index also hit a near two-week low.

At the bottom of the STOXX 600, Tecan Group slumped 17.3%, logging its steepest one-day fall since 2002, following weaker than expected half-year figures and a lower full-year outlook.

Fortnox dropped 14% after news that CEO Tommy Eklund would leave the Swedish accounting solutions firm.

On the flip side, Pandora rose 3.7% after the world’s largest jewellery maker raised its full-year growth outlook.