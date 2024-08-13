AGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 124.84 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (4.49%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
DCL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
DFML 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
DGKC 78.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
FCCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 150.99 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.81%)
HUMNL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.09%)
MLCF 32.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
NBP 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
OGDC 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.64%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.05%)
SEARL 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TREET 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,195 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,851 Increased By 86 (0.33%)
KSE100 77,967 Decreased By -13 (-0.02%)
KSE30 24,996 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.02%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks slip in thin trade amid muted investor sentiment

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 11:26am

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Tuesday in thin trade amid subdued sentiment, due to sluggish economic recovery and limited stimulus support, even as regional markets rebounded following a panic sell-off.

Asian stocks rose, led by Japanese shares on a steady yen, ahead of US economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

Investors awaited US producer and consumer prices numbers due on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, as well as a global central bankers’ meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

China will also release a flurry of indicators this week, including credit and economic activity data, which is likely to show that the economy got off to a weak start in the second half of the year.

“China has been a tough trade for funds with global mandates and has underperformed drastically over the past few years,” said Augustine Fan, head of insights at fintech firm SOFA.org.

“The markets need a strong catalyst to reverse the bearish trend, but they have yet to see a compelling one even out of the recent plenum.”

China reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter economic growth last week, and recent economic indicators also didn’t show big improvement.

“It’ll be hard for allocators to deploy significantly into China at this stage until the facts on the ground can see a material change,” Fan said.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.07% to 2,856.09.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.21%, with its financial sector sub-index up 0.25%, the consumer staples sector down 1.26%, the real estate index down 0.89% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.43%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.09% to 6,035.29, while the Hang Seng Index fell 0.1% to 17,128.78.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index slipped 0.15%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index fell 0.07% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.29%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks slip in thin trade amid muted investor sentiment

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

Cut in petroleum prices expected

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil retreats as markets refocus on demand concerns

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Read more stories