AGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 124.84 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (4.49%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
DCL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
DFML 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
DGKC 78.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
FCCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 150.99 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.81%)
HUMNL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.09%)
MLCF 32.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
NBP 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
OGDC 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.64%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.05%)
SEARL 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TREET 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,195 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,851 Increased By 86 (0.33%)
KSE100 77,967 Decreased By -13 (-0.02%)
KSE30 24,996 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.02%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British maritime agencies report blast incidents near Yemen's Hodeidah

Reuters Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 11:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: A ship's captain reported an explosion in the vicinity of the vessel located about 63 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday.

Iran-aligned Houthi have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

British maritime security firm Ambrey also reported two "close-proximity" explosions 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah that were observed by a merchant vessel.

Tanker comes under attack off Yemen

On Tuesday, UKMTO added that a ship located 97 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah reported an explosion in its vicinity.

The vessels and crew involved in both incidents are safe and proceeding to their next port of call.

The Houthi attacks have drawn US and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

Israel Yemen MENA Hamas Red Sea Suez Canal United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Houthi attacks Israel and Hamas UKMTO Hamas al Qassam Brigades British retaliatory strikes

Comments

200 characters

British maritime agencies report blast incidents near Yemen's Hodeidah

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

Cut in petroleum prices expected

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil retreats as markets refocus on demand concerns

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Read more stories