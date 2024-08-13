One Israeli hostage killed, two women captives wounded

GAZA: One Israeli male hostage was killed by his guard and two women captives were seriously wounded in two separate incidents in Gaza, the spokesperson for Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, said on Monday.

Abu Ubaida blamed the incident on what he described as Israeli “massacres” against Palestinians.

“The enemy government bears full responsibility for these massacres and the resulting reactions that affect the lives of Zionist prisoners,” Abu Ubaida said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Israelis demand hostages’ return as war hits 300 days

He said a committee has been formed to investigate, and findings will be announced later, adding efforts are underway to save the two wounded hostages.

It was the first time Al-Qassam has said it's guards killed hostages. The group has often attributed previous killings of hostages to Israeli bombardment.