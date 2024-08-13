Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-13

NA Speaker meets Belarusian envoy

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan and Belarus enjoy cordial relationship based on a shared commitment to global peace and sustainable development.

“It is crucial to enhance political, cultural, economic, and people-to-people connections between the two countries for the mutual benefit of the people on both sides,” the speaker expressed these view during a meeting with the Belarusian Envoy to Pakistan, Andrei Metelitsa, who called on him at the Parliament on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of regional and global developments. They underscored the significance of continuous collaboration to maintain a positive trajectory in bilateral relations and explore new areas of engagement.

While discussing parliamentary cooperation, the speaker emphasised regular interaction between parliaments, mainly through parliamentary friendship groups and the exchange of parliamentary delegations, in order to share and learn from each other’s experiences.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the speaker for his kind remarks and reiterated that Belarus views Pakistan as an important regional stakeholder. He expressed a desire to further strengthen linkages in all areas of mutual interest, in addition to fostering parliamentary and cultural exchanges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Belarus NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Belarusian envoy Andrei Metelitsa

Comments

200 characters

NA Speaker meets Belarusian envoy

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

Gen Faiz taken into military custody

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

Three PML-N MNAs reinstated as SC sets aside LHC verdicts

PM says AI ‘is the future’

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Trump back on social media site X

Read more stories