NA Speaker meets Belarusian envoy

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan and Belarus enjoy cordial relationship based on a shared commitment to global peace and sustainable development.

“It is crucial to enhance political, cultural, economic, and people-to-people connections between the two countries for the mutual benefit of the people on both sides,” the speaker expressed these view during a meeting with the Belarusian Envoy to Pakistan, Andrei Metelitsa, who called on him at the Parliament on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of regional and global developments. They underscored the significance of continuous collaboration to maintain a positive trajectory in bilateral relations and explore new areas of engagement.

While discussing parliamentary cooperation, the speaker emphasised regular interaction between parliaments, mainly through parliamentary friendship groups and the exchange of parliamentary delegations, in order to share and learn from each other’s experiences.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the speaker for his kind remarks and reiterated that Belarus views Pakistan as an important regional stakeholder. He expressed a desire to further strengthen linkages in all areas of mutual interest, in addition to fostering parliamentary and cultural exchanges.

