HCSTSI concerned over impacts of climate change on business

HYDERABAD: Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, has voiced grave concerns over the escalating impacts of climate change on the business community.

He highlighted that the intensifying patterns of climate change pose a significant threat to traders and industrialists alike. The disasters triggered by these changes not only endanger human lives but also inflict substantial damage on industries and businesses.

Shaikhani emphasized that the financial stability of traders and industrialists is at risk due to the unpredictable nature of climate change. Extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and rising temperatures severely impact agricultural production, disrupting the supply chains that businesses rely on. Moreover, the increasing demand for energy and the growing scarcity of water are expected to present additional challenges for industrialists, further complicating the sustainability of their operations.

Shaikhani has raised alarm over a recent World Bank report highlighting the severe challenges climate change poses to Pakistan's development and poverty alleviation efforts. The report underscores the gravity of the situation, revealing that climate-related disasters in 2022 alone claimed over 1,700 lives loss and displaced millions of people. The economic toll has been staggering, with losses amounting in billions. The World Bank further warns that climate change could slash Pakistan’s GDP by 18 to 20 percent, a blow that would have dire consequences for the industrial and commercial sectors, which are critical to the nation's economy.

Shaikhani pointed out that despite the passage of the Pakistan Climate Change Act in 2017 and the establishment of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination under the direct oversight of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, meaningful action has yet to be taken. He urged the federal government to take immediate and effective measures, including the creation of a Climate Change Authority, and allocate necessary funds to combat the escalating threat of climate change. Without decisive action, Shaikhani warned, Pakistan's economy could suffer irreparable damage.

He highlighted the alarming impact of climate change on Pakistan's water reservoirs. He noted that wetlands across the country are increasingly facing irregular or insufficient water levels due to climate change, exacerbated by floods, droughts, and poor water management. According to estimates by the United Nations Development Program, the frequency of glacial lake outburst events has surged by 50%, putting 7 million people in Pakistan at serious risk.

Shaikhani issued a stern warning to the government, urging immediate and practical measures to mitigate the effects of climate change. He pointed out the window of opportunity to combat this crisis is rapidly closing.

