Sehgal draws admiration, wins accolades

ISLAMABAD: Named “Terms of Frustration”, “Dreams and the Reality”, and “The Kakar Model” in Ikram Sehgal’s series, “A Personal Chronicle of Pakistan” the event drew a distinguished gathering, including prominent

academicians, businessmen, government officials and diplomats.

Elegantly hosted by Dr Huma Baqai. Ikram Sehgal’s son Zarrar Sehgal expressed his gratitude while warmly welcoming the audience.

“Terms of Frustration” dedicated to HH Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahayan is a continuation of Sehgal’s meticulous chronicle of Pakistan’s socio-political evolution, covering significant events and lesser-known anecdotes from 1980 to 2020. “Dreams and the Reality” dedicated to late Sartaz Aziz, and “The Kakar Model” dedicated to Gen Waheed Kakar cover the interesting years of the Pandemic (2021 and 2022), all containing intellectual depth for students and scholars. The entire series, comprising over 7,570 pages and more than 2,000 articles, offers readers a comprehensive journey through the nation’s history. Sheikh Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence UAE, sent a heartfelt video message praising Ikram Sehgal’s prolific writing effectively representing the culture and spirit of Pakistan, inspiring young Pakistanis and others for generations to come. Sheikh Nahayan emphasized the importance of Sehgal’s work in capturing Pakistan’s courage and harmonious living while highlighting the brotherly relationship between the UAE and Pakistan. Expressing optimism for the future of Pakistan, HH commended Sehgal’s contributions to documenting the nation’s history.

Air Marshal Masood Akhtar and Lt Gen Ali Kuli Khan Khattak commended Sehgal’s wisdom, particularly his insights on the historical relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan. AM Masood Akhtar recounted Sehgal’s contribution in delivering the first ever lecture on “National Security Strategy” at the NDU Islamabad when he was Chief Instructor there. Gen Ali read out a message from Gen Kakar who could not attend because of ill health.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed praised Sehgal for his unwavering commitment to speaking truth to power, even in challenging times. He recounted instances where military leaders, guided by their principles, made significant decisions impacting Pakistan’s governance. Sayed emphasized that Sehgal’s work serves as a critical resource for students and scholars, reflecting his deep understanding of Pakistan’s ethos and his courage to challenge unjust policies.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reflected on Sehgal’s writings over the past 30 years, noting that while Pakistan has struggled to learn from its history, Sehgal’s work provides valuable lessons. Khaqan Abbasi stressed the importance of adhering to the constitution, highlighting the rigging in elections and the failure to uphold oaths as key issues in Pakistan’s governance. He praised Sehgal’s books as essential reading for a nuanced understanding of Pakistan’s history and the challenges it faces.

A renowned defence and security analyst and a former officer of the Pakistan Army Ikram Sehgal shared his profound experiences while thanking the speakers and participants. Each volume of “A Personal Chronicle of Pakistan” delves into key events that have shaped the country’s social, political, and economic landscape. The series is considered an essential reference for understanding Pakistan’s past and charting its future. Sehgal’s previous work also includes “Escape from Oblivion” and “Blood over Different Shades of Green,” they have cemented his reputation as a leading voice in Pakistan’s literary and analytical circles.

The launch of three more volumes marks another significant contribution documenting the real history and trajectory of Pakistan, providing readers with insights that are as enlightening as they are essential.

