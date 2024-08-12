Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who along with former finance chief Miftah Ismail has recently launched a political party Awaam Pakistan, said on Sunday that upholding the constitution in letter and spirit is the only way to bring Pakistan out of its current turmoil.

Both Abbasi and Ismail parted ways with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), currently the leader of the coalition government, and are now embarking on a political career that looks to put the public at large in the forefront of their agenda.

During the launch of the Foundation and Vision Document of Awaam Pakistan, Abbasi delivered a pointed critique of the current political system, stressing that the solution to Pakistan’s ongoing crises lies in the steadfast adherence to the Constitution.

“Upholding the Constitution in its true spirit by everyone is the only way to bring Pakistan out of the turmoil it is in,” Abbasi said, underlining the necessity for a governance model that prioritises the needs of the people over the interests of the ruling elite.

Abbasi’s speech was a scathing indictment of the ruling coalition’s approach to governance. He accused the government of being more concerned with its internal issues than addressing the pressing problems faced by the public.

“Can you see any reform in the budget? Is there anything you see about 26 million out-of-school children and an amount being allocated for it?” he questioned, drawing attention to the glaring inadequacies in the government’s policy decisions.

He further elaborated on the fundamental role of the government, asserting that it must serve the people rather than rule over them.

“When people have to decide whether to pay electricity bills, school fees, or put food on the table, it doesn’t remain a financial issue. It becomes a human rights issue. It is against the Constitution,” Abbasi stated.

He stressed that access to electricity, gas, water, education, healthcare, and jobs are fundamental rights that the government is obligated to ensure. “A government should revolve around the people and not people in power,” he added, reiterating that the Constitution provides the blueprint for addressing the country’s challenges.

Abbasi also touched on the issue of elite capture and corruption, particularly in the context of resource allocation. He criticised the practice of relying on water tankers instead of laying pipelines, describing it as a form of elite capture perpetuated by the hydrant mafia in Karachi.

“Water comes through the tanker. We will not put a pipeline. It is the easiest way. But we won’t do it. It is called elite capture. Everyone is involved,” he lamented. He also condemned the prevalence of illegal arms in the country, stating, “There is no country where people have illegal arms except Pakistan.”

Abbasi expressed grave concerns about the integrity of Pakistan’s electoral process, arguing that stolen elections lead to instability and are a violation of the Constitution. “Where elections are stolen, stability doesn’t come. Stolen election means the Constitution has been broken. History will never forgive people at the helm of affairs of the country,” he warned.

The former Prime Minister also criticized the bureaucracy, labeling it as corrupt and incompetent. He called for a complete overhaul of the system, advocating for the devolution of government to lower levels. “PSDP (Public Sector Development Program) doesn’t give anything. Scrap it. The government has to be devolved to a much lower level. At the provincial level, it has not delivered. Provincial government should be devolved,” he argued, suggesting that centralisation has failed to meet the needs of the people.

Miftah Ismail focused on the stark divide between the rich and poor in Pakistan, describing the current system as one that benefits a select few at the expense of the nation.

“The system that is in place in Pakistan is beneficial for a few but not for the nation,” he stated, calling for a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities.

Ismail pointed to the alarming number of out-of-school children in Pakistan—26 million, more than in China and India—and criticized the existing educational budget, which he claimed benefits the bureaucracy more than the children.

“We are spending Rs1,500 billion in all provinces; it is not benefitting these children. It is only benefitting the bureaucracy,” he noted, emphasising the need for systemic reforms to ensure that public funds are used effectively to benefit the populace.

Ismail also discussed the importance of local governance, arguing that decisions should be made at the district or divisional level rather than by distant bureaucrats.

“It is illogical that a bureaucrat in Lahore is taking decisions from Attock to Rahimyar Khan. Rahimyar Khan’s decisions should be taken in Rahimyar Khan. And decisions about Zoeb, Gwadar, and Dadu must be taken in their respective areas,” he asserted.

Addressing the issue of the budget deficit, Ismail suggested that the current NFC Awards need to be renewed to ensure financial sustainability. He proposed a reduction in provincial allocations by 2.5% and urged provinces to increase their own revenues.

He also highlighted the need for privatisation of loss-making entities like Pakistan Railways and PIA, arguing that reducing the government’s footprint is essential for economic recovery. “We believe government’s footprint has to be reduced; therefore, privatization is very important,” he said.

Rana Zahid Tauseef called for a forensic audit of Independent Power Producer (IPP) deals, questioning why a capacity of 48,000MW was installed when the transmission system could only handle 23,000MW. He called for accountability for those who have benefitted from such discrepancies, highlighting the plight of people who are struggling to pay their electricity bills.

In an earlier speech, Dewan Sachal addressed the misconceptions spread by Indian media about the Hindu population in Pakistan, stating that the community has been an integral part of Sindh for 2,000 years and is not treated as second-class citizens.

Meanwhile, Abbasi said that the rupee-dollar parity has created an economic quagmire in the country, adding that oil and gas are purchased with dollars, resulting in electricity costs being denominated in US dollars.

According to Abbasi, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are not the sole problem, but rather a part of the broader issues stemming from the country’s weak economic conditions.

He also advocated for a simplified tax return system, suggesting that a system be put in place where every CNIC holder is required to file their tax returns.

He concluded that the government should cut its expenses and provide subsidies to the people, adding that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would not prevent the government from providing relief to the people of Pakistan.

