PHA to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, illuminations

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will set the sky alight with fireworks and illuminations at Minar-i-Pakistan at midnight on August 14 as it plans to celebrate 78th Independence Day with great fanfare, its director general announced on Sunday.

According to DG Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA has organised several events for the day, including a flag-hoisting ceremony at Racecourse Park, an art competition celebrating Arshad Nadeem’s historic Olympic gold medal and the distribution of plants at various locations across the city.

According to Mr Wattoo, no invitations or passes will be required for entry to these venues.

Minar-i-Pakistan will be illuminated in the green and white colors of the national flag. In addition, over one hundred sky signs and billboards across Lahore will display the national flag, an activity that will continue until August 20, he said.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, he said: “August 14 is a day to reaffirm our commitment to the country.” He also highlighted the PHA’s efforts to increase Lahore’s green cover, noting the authority is in the process of planting 25 million trees throughout the provincial capital.

“PHA recognises the significance of Independence Day not just as a celebration of our national freedom but also as a moment to renew our dedication to the well-being of our environment and future generations, ”Wattoo said.

Meanwhile, the PHA has lowered the surface level of 45 parks and greenbelts across Lahore to match the road level, aiming to improve rainwater drainage and raise the underground water table.

