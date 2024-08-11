AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2024 09:53pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh retained all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday in the squad for this month’s Test series against Pakistan, despite the former ruling party lawmaker facing backlash after the country’s premier was toppled.

Shakib, 37, lost his status as a lawmaker after parliament was dissolved following the dramatic ouster of long-time ruler Sheikh Hasina after weeks of deadly mass protests.

“The emphasis was on picking our best players,” chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said in a statement.

17-member Pak squad for ICC World Test Championship announced

The all-rounder, who was elected as a lawmaker from Hasina’s Awami League in a controversial general election on January 7, is currently in Canada to play in a Twenty20 competition.

Since Hasina fled to India on August 5, her party offices have been looted and torched, and many members of her Awami League have gone into hiding fearing violence.

Shakib is expected to join the Bangladesh squad in Pakistan, where they will play two Test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi between August 21 and September 3.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the squad, after missing Bangladesh’s previous Test series against Sri Lanka at home in March and April.

Selectors also included pacer Taskin Ahmed.

“This is a well balanced squad,” Hossain said in a statement.

“The likes of Mushfiqur, Mominul (Haque), and Shakib have played 216 matches combined, and there is no substitute for that kind of experience.”

Hossain said Taskin would be considered only for the second Test as he hasn’t bowled in a Test since June last year.

“Pakistan are very tough opponents, especially in their home front and it will be a challenging tour for us,” added Hossain.

The team will leave Dhaka on Monday for the series, which is also part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed

Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Test Series

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests

Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome on Pakistan return

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hail services of minority communities

24-year-old lieutenant succumbs to injuries in Tirah Valley attack: ISPR

Supreme Court to announce verdict on vote recount in three NA seats tomorrow

Hindenburg alleges India market regulator chief held stake in offshore funds used by Adani Group

In TV interview, Biden brands Trump a ‘danger’ to US

Most Gulf markets gain on positive data, Fed’s rate signals

Bangladesh swears in chief justice as old guard removed

Hassan wins marathon as Olympic endurance gamble pays off

Chinese netizens celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal in Paris Olympics

Read more stories