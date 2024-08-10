AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Aug 10, 2024
World

Israel strike on Gaza school kills more than 100, Palestinian news agency says

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2024 10:07am

CAIRO: More than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people, the official Palestinian news agency said on Saturday, while the Israeli army said it had hit a Hamas command centre.

“The Israeli strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr (dawn) prayers, a matter led to a rapid increase in the number of casualties,” the Gaza government media office said in a statement.

Israel strikes on two schools kill over 18

In its statement, the Israeli army said its air forces “struck command and control centre served as a hideout for Hamas and commanders.”

“The IAF precisely struck Hamas operating within a Hamas command and control center embedded in the Al-Taba’een school and located adjacent to a mosque in Daraj Tuffah, which serves as a shelter for the residents of Gaza City.”

Israel kills 25 Palestinians in Gaza airstrikes amid fears of wider war

“Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and intelligence information,” it added.

