AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gazans flee as Israel army pushes into Khan Yunis

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2024 07:49pm

KHAN YUNIS: Hundreds of Gazans fled the northern neighbourhoods of Khan Yunis on Sunday after Israel issued fresh evacuation orders ahead of a new operation against Palestinian fighters it says have taken refuge there.

Early in the morning the army dropped leaflets and sent mobile phone messages telling residents to leave the Al-Jalaa area of Khan Yunis, which was already considered a humanitarian safe zone.

The military warned Al-Jalaa will become a “dangerous combat zone”, forcing Palestinians already displaced numerous times by the Gaza war to pack up and leave looking for a new shelter.

Families gathered their meagre belongings and left the area, fearing fresh missile strikes and fighting, AFP journalists reported.

Israel strike on Gaza school kills more than 100, Palestinian news agency says

Crowds of people, mainly from the Hamad neighbourhood in Al-Jalaa, left with whatever they could lay their hands on, some loading mattresses, clothing and cooking utensils into pick-up trucks, while others simply walked with their bags.

Young men and women escorted elderly family members, while others tried to catch a ride to safer zones.

“The IDF (Israeli army) is about to operate against the terrorist organisations in the area and therefore calls on the remaining population left in the Al-Jalaa neighbourhood to temporarily evacuate,” the military said in a statement.

Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 39,790

Khan Yunis, Gaza’s main southern governorate, had already been hit with several evacuation orders in past weeks and devastated by months of bombardment that have reduced residential blocks to piles of rubble.

“Just in the past few days, more than 75,000 people have been displaced in southwest Gaza,” said on X Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN refugee agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.

Lazzarini said the new evacuation orders sent many people fleeing from the early hours of Sunday.

“Some are only able to carry their children with them, some carry their whole lives in one small bag,” he said.

“The people of Gaza are trapped and have nowhere to go.”

The army also carried out a strike in Khan Yunis on Sunday, wounding several people who were treated at Nasser hospital, residents told AFP.

“They were all civilians and they were shopping in the market when a missile hit and left people lying in the streets,” said Awad Barbakh, a resident.

The military has often returned to areas of Gaza where it had previously fought Palestinian fighters, only to find them resurfacing or to act on intelligence about the location of hostages.

Gaza’s war broke out after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The Palestinian group also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has so far killed at least 39,790 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, which does not provide details on civilian and fighters deaths.

Israel Gaza conflict Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Khan Yunis Israeli strike Gaza city of Rafah Gaza school strike

Comments

200 characters

Gazans flee as Israel army pushes into Khan Yunis

Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome on Pakistan return

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hail services of minority communities

24-year-old lieutenant succumbs to injuries in Tirah Valley attack: ISPR

Supreme Court to announce verdict on vote recount in three NA seats tomorrow

Hindenburg alleges India market regulator chief held stake in offshore funds used by Adani Group

In TV interview, Biden brands Trump a ‘danger’ to US

Most Gulf markets gain on positive data, Fed’s rate signals

Bangladesh swears in chief justice as old guard removed

Hassan wins marathon as Olympic endurance gamble pays off

Chinese netizens celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal in Paris Olympics

Read more stories