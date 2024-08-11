Angelo Leo knocks out Lopez to capture IBF featherweight crown

LOS ANGELES: Hometown hero Angelo Leo knocked out Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez in the 10th round on Saturday to win the International Boxing Federation featherweight title in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Leo flattened Lopez with a hard left hook to the chin, sending the champion falling flat on his back to be counted out at 1:16 of the 10th round while the crowd roared and the new champion celebrated.

Lopez, coming off a March stoppage of Japan’s Reiya Abe, was defending his title for the fourth time and seeking a 14th consecutive triumph but instead fell to 30-3.

Super middleweight champion Alvarez faces undefeated Berlanga in September

Leo, a former World Boxing Organization junior featherweight world champion, improved to 25-1 with his 12th knockout victory in the battle of 30-year-old fighters.

Lopez opened a cut under Leo’s right eye in the eighth round but most of the fight was a toe-to-toe exchange of punches and clinches from the hard-firing fighters until Leo’s decisive final blow.