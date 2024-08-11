AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Angelo Leo knocks out Lopez to capture IBF featherweight crown

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2024 11:49am

LOS ANGELES: Hometown hero Angelo Leo knocked out Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez in the 10th round on Saturday to win the International Boxing Federation featherweight title in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Leo flattened Lopez with a hard left hook to the chin, sending the champion falling flat on his back to be counted out at 1:16 of the 10th round while the crowd roared and the new champion celebrated.

Lopez, coming off a March stoppage of Japan’s Reiya Abe, was defending his title for the fourth time and seeking a 14th consecutive triumph but instead fell to 30-3.

Super middleweight champion Alvarez faces undefeated Berlanga in September

Leo, a former World Boxing Organization junior featherweight world champion, improved to 25-1 with his 12th knockout victory in the battle of 30-year-old fighters.

Lopez opened a cut under Leo’s right eye in the eighth round but most of the fight was a toe-to-toe exchange of punches and clinches from the hard-firing fighters until Leo’s decisive final blow.

Angelo Leo IBF featherweight crown Luis Alberto Lopez Boxing Federation featherweight title World Boxing Organization

Comments

200 characters

Angelo Leo knocks out Lopez to capture IBF featherweight crown

Ogra urged to probe impact of smuggled fuels

Ministry against allocating funds to PSDP?

Can help cut $500m losses and circular debt: World Bank calls for utilising Balochistan’s ‘VRE’ potential

FBR asked to facilitate exporters on super tax, FTR if flexibility exists

US inflation still ‘uncomfortably’ high: Fed official

Non-implementation of SC verdicts violation of constitution: Justice Shah

Venezuelan opposition demands Maduro end ‘persecution’

Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledges Ukraine’s military operation in Russia

Kamala Harris says she supports eliminating taxes on tips, like Trump

Transfer to FBR admin pool: SHC dismisses plea of 12 senior IR officials

Read more stories