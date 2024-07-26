AGL 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.45%)
AIRLINK 107.62 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.42%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
DCL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
DFML 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
DGKC 88.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
FFBL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
FFL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 149.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.42%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
NBP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
OGDC 130.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.61%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.57%)
PRL 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
PTC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
SEARL 54.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.54%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TOMCL 36.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.71%)
TPLP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
UNITY 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 8,269 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,072 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 78,430 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.05%)
KSE30 25,194 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.02%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Super middleweight champion Alvarez faces undefeated Berlanga in September

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 11:04am

Unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will fight undefeated contender Edgar Berlanga Jr. on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas, Alvarez said late on Thursday.

Mexico’s Alvarez, 34, became the unified 168 lb (76.2 kg) champion after knocking out Caleb Plant in 2021.

He has defended his unified WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBF belts four times, most recently with a unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia in May.

Vasiliy Lomachenko unruffled by brash Kambosos ahead of world title fight

His IBF title may not be on the line, however, in the Berlanga fight. Several media reports say the sanctioning body will soon strip Alvarez for not facing their mandatory challenger and number one contender, William Scull.

Berlanga, 27, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, has a professional record of 22-0 and is coming off a knockout win over former IBO light heavyweight champion Padraig McCrory in February.

“The biggest fight in Puerto Rico vs Mexico boxing history,” Berlanga wrote on Instagram about the upcoming bout.

Boxing Alvarez Canelo

Comments

200 characters

Super middleweight champion Alvarez faces undefeated Berlanga in September

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Oil edges up on strong US GDP data but Asia economic woes limit gains

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

Read more stories