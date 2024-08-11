Relentless Real Madrid the team to beat in Mbappe’s debut season

MADRID: Clearly, a LaLiga-Champions League double last season was not enough to satisfy Real Madrid, who have welcomed the arrival of France captain Kylian Mbappe to an already stellar cast as they set their sights on another trophy-laden campaign.

Under the calm guidance of Italian mastermind Carlo Ancelotti they reclaimed the Spanish title from bitter rivals Barcelona in dominant fashion and won a record-extending 15th Champions League title - their sixth in the last 11 seasons.

As they get ready to kick off their season in Warsaw on Wednesday against Europa League winners Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, Real look to be even stronger this year. Mbappe, 25, joined Real as a free agent from Paris St Germain on a five-year contract in June, ending a transfer saga that had rumbled on for years.

He won six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups at PSG and became their record scorer with 256 goals during seven years in Paris, but failed to win the Champions League with the club, or the Ballon d’Or.

Mbappe’s hunger for glory seems like the perfect match for Real’s obsession with excellence, while Ancelotti’s relentless search for improvement means there will be no let-up in the intensity. The most successful coach in Champions League history with five titles, Ancelotti has expertly managed a club constantly under pressure to uphold sky-high standards.

The Italian kept Real’s momentum going even after the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Casemiro, and he now faces another challenge in having to replace midfielder Toni Kroos, who has just retired.

Tens of thousands to welcome Mbappe to Real Madrid

Ancelotti’s biggest headache is who to leave out of his starting 11.

In terms of experience he can call on Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric, Antonio Ruediger and Thibaut Courtois, while at the other end of the spectrum is emerging talent such as 19-year-old Turkey midfielder Arda Guler and 18-year-old sensation Endrick.

Brazil’s jet-heeled winger Vinicius Jr and England maestro Jude Bellingham headline this new-age ‘Galacticos’ team, while Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao and Federico Valverde are all coming into their prime.

“We have a very talented squad that has a very competitive mindset,” Ancelotti told a press conference after their 2-1 win over Chelsea 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in the US last week.

“The competition within the squad is something that helps everyone to be more focused. That competitiveness is a very positive thing for us.”

Real Madrid start their bid for a record-extending 37th Spanish title on Aug. 18 at Mallorca.