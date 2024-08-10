AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-10

China stocks fall despite stronger-than-expected inflation data

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2024 08:15am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed lower on Friday, even after data showed the country’s consumer prices increased at a faster-than-expected rate in July, as analysts highlighted that demand remains sluggish.

Asian shares were trying to end a tough week on a high note after Wall Street bounced following data that showed US jobless claims fell more than expected last week, while Japanese stocks fought to sustain an early rally.

China’s consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.5% in July from a year earlier, versus a 0.2% rise in June, the National Bureau of Statistics reported, beating a 0.3% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

“Conditions are in place to see inflation trend a little higher in the coming months but it should not impede further monetary easing,” said Lynn Song, chief economist of Greater China at ING.

“With low inflation and weak credit activity, domestic factors continue to favour further monetary policy easing. We continue to look for at least one more rate cut this year with the potential for more if global rate cuts accelerate.”

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.27% at 2,862.19.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.34%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.07%, the consumer staples sector down 0.23%, the real estate index up 1.67% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.63%.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 198.40 points or 1.17% at 17,090.23. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.29% to 6,017.85.

For the week, the CSI 300 fell 1.6%, while the Hang Seng edged up 0.9%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.66% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.985%.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.2%, while the IT sector rose 1.35%, the financial sector ended 1.16% higher and the property sector rose 1.61%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.75%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.56%.

China stocks CSI300 Index Chinese shares

Comments

200 characters

China stocks fall despite stronger-than-expected inflation data

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Two key thermal plants: PD ‘reluctant’ to share sell-off timelines

Issuance of short-term Sukuks: SECP working on alternate Shariah-compliant structure

PM, CM discuss K-IV, KCR, solar projects

All ministries and divisions: PM to take action against officials who fail to file ICAs, CPLAs

Nine iron, steel importers laundered money

Afghan refugees: Blome praises Pakistan’s decision to extend PoR cards

Judiciary responsible for ‘prevailing crisis’: Bilawal

Read more stories