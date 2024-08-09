AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,292 Increased By 37.2 (0.45%)
BR30 25,907 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Montenegro’s Adriatic gem struggles with tourist influx

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 03:52pm
Cruise ships ferrying thousands of daily visitors navigate to dock at the city port amid concerns about ‘over-tourism’ in Kotor, Montenegro, August 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Cruise ships ferrying thousands of daily visitors navigate to dock at the city port amid concerns about ‘over-tourism’ in Kotor, Montenegro, August 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters

KOTOR, Montenegro: A UNESCO World Heritage Site nestled on the edge of a picturesque Adriatic bay, the town of Kotor in Montenegro is struggling to cope with a surge in tourism that is clogging its narrow streets and raising environmental concerns.

Many visitors arrive on the hundreds of boats, yachts, and cruise ships that dock daily in Kotor’s harbour, leading some people to call for a hike in the 1-euro ($1.09) fee that visitors from cruise ships are charged to enter the town.

The number of annual cruise ship arrivals has risen steadily over the past decade, with about 500 expected this year. On Wednesday alone, four cruise ships carrying about 5,000 tourists moored in the town, which featured in the 2006 James Bond film ‘Casino Royale’.

While tourism contributes roughly a quarter of Montenegro’s economic output, Kotor’s 23,000 inhabitants are feeling the strain.

Tourists crowd in front of the Gurdic Gate of the Old Town, amidst concerns about ‘over-tourism’ in Kotor, Montenegro, August 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Tourists crowd in front of the Gurdic Gate of the Old Town, amidst concerns about ‘over-tourism’ in Kotor, Montenegro, August 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters

“Traffic jams are huge,” said Doris Dajkovic, who works in a local souvenir shop.

A series of protests against excessive tourism has erupted in leading European destinations this year, including Venice in Italy, Barcelona in Spain and Santorini in Greece.

Summer travel: 5 affordable destinations for Eid-ul-Adha holidays

Local people say too many visitors drive up housing costs, pricing residents out of the market, and cause congestion and other environmental problems.

“The life of our neighbours is becoming increasingly difficult during the tourist season,” said Jovan Ristic, director of the local tourist organisation, who backs an increase in the cruise ship visitor fee.

“All similar tourist destinations are working on reducing or selecting passenger ships and seriously collecting excursion fees,” Ristic added.

In a world first, Venice introduced a 5-euro ($5.44) charge in April for daytrippers arriving on particularly congested days, hoping the levy would deter some people from visiting.

The surge in mass tourism is also taking a toll on the local marine environment.

“Such a number of cruisers requires a study to determine the maximum environmental load,” said Milica Mandic, a scientific advisor at Montenegro’s Institute of Marine Biology.

In neighbouring Croatia, the UNESCO-listed resort of Dubrovnik introduced a “Respect The City” plan in 2017, capping the number of cruise visitors to 4,000 at any given time.

UNESCO tourism Montenegro

Comments

200 characters

Montenegro’s Adriatic gem struggles with tourist influx

Islamabad rejects Israeli media’s report alleging Pakistan plans to supply Iran with nukes

Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

A golden moment: Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic triumph ‘a gift’ to Pakistan on Independence Day

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Prof. Yunus

Oil set for 3% weekly gain on US jobs data, Mideast tensions

Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh for elections, her son says

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

NetSol Technologies, IGNITE to establish startup incubation center in Lahore

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories