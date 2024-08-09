Those seeking to create chaos given warning

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday vowed to prevent anarchy in Pakistan, stating, “The greatest sin in the sight of Allah is creating chaos in the land,” and affirming that those who do not follow Shariah and the Constitution are not considered Pakistanis.

While addressing at the National Ulema Convention, the army chief highlighted the critical challenges Pakistan is facing and called for unity in combating internal and external threats.

His speech was characterised by a strong emphasis on the importance of adhering to both Islamic teachings and the Constitution, while condemning those who reject these principles.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s longstanding support for Afghan refugees, General Munir reminded the audience that Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghans for over 40 years. He urged Afghan nationals to avoid hostility towards their neighbouring brotherly Islamic country, especially in the face of extremist influences like the Khawarij, a sect historically recognised as a source of great strife in the Muslim world.

The army chief paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the Pashtun community and the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism. He reaffirmed the nation’s solidarity with them, acknowledging their significant contributions to the country’s security.

Discussing the threat posed by the Khawarij, General Munir quoted the revered poet Allama Iqbal, who warned of the dangers when education, wealth, and power are misused against divine will. He cautioned against all forms of extremism, emphasising that Islam does not permit compulsion in religion, and denounced the role of criminal syndicates and smugglers in supporting terrorism.

General Munir also addressed the misuse of social media as a tool for spreading discord and affirmed that the honour of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is inviolable. “No one has the courage to insult the Prophet (PBUH),” he declared, adding that any attempts to create chaos in Pakistan will be met with firm resistance, “By the grace of Allah, we will stand in the way of those who try to disrupt our nation.”

Highlighting the importance of state stability, he urged people to learn from the fates of Iraq, Syria, and Libya. He called upon religious scholars and leaders to promote tolerance, unity, and moderation within society, steering away from extremism and discord.

General Munir concluded by stressing the value of Pakistan’s cultural identity, rejecting the idea of adopting Western lifestyles as ideal. Quoting Iqbal once more, he reminded the audience that the strength of the Muslim community lies not in racial or national distinctions but in the unity derived from faith.

Reflecting on the legacy of the two-nation theory, General Munir questioned the current standing of those who once claimed to have buried it in the Bay of Bengal.

He reiterated that the Kashmir issue remains an unfinished agenda of the Partition of India.

Finally, the army chief expressed deep sorrow over the atrocities committed in Palestine and Gaza, saying that the suffering witnessed there brings tears of blood to the heart. He concluded with a powerful message of self-reliance, stating that the lesson from Palestine is clear: “We must ensure our own security and strengthen Pakistan.”

