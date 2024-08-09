AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
TCB-1, SSRL get environment excellence awards

Published 09 Aug, 2024

KARACHI: Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company Private Limited (TCB-1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), subsidiaries of Shanghai Electric currently working on a CPEC priority project, have been honoured with Environment Excellence Awards by the National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH).

Speaking on the occasion, Meng Donghai, Chairman of TCB-1 and SSRL, expressed his pleasure over the awards and stressed that the two companies will continue to give utmost importance to environment protection and stick to the principle of sustainable development.

TCB-1 and SSRL, who are jointly executing the 1320MW Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project, were both given awards at the 21st Environment Excellence Award 2024 by National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH) on August 07, 2024. The Awards ceremony was held alongside a conference on the nexus of climate change and food security which was attended by leading experts of the field.

“We are delighted to receive the awards which are a testimony of our commitment towards the environment,” commented Meng Donghai.

“This is the fourth year in a row that we have been given these awards, a fact that gives us great pleasure and satisfaction. I must say that we will continue to go the extra mile in our efforts to protect the environment.”

He stressed that both SSRL and TCB-1 will keep working on various projects for the greater benefit of the community and will continue to make sure that the companies make lives better for the people of the area.

He pointed out that the Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project has provided more than 20,000 direct employment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of US$170 million and CSR expenditure of over $2.0 million, focused on improving the lives of the local community.

