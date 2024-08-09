Pakistan highlights lack of effective transport to reach BRT systems: ADB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s BRT systems showed high levels of satisfaction, but highlighted the lack of effective transport to reach the BRT systems, says the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The bank in its latest report, “CAREC Road Safety Engineering Manual, why and how to manage speed”, stated that Pakistan has adopted multiple BRT systems in major cities since the first BRT installation in Lahore in 2013. Research has found satisfaction and efficacy for the systems in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi-Islamabad.

Analyses highlighted lessons to be learned from the PRC’s and Pakistan’s BRT systems. The PRC’s BRT systems often include high quality services to increase use; Pakistan’s BRT systems show high levels of satisfaction with the BRT itself, but highlight the lack of effective transport to reach the BRT systems, it added.

The report further stated that in Pakistan, population density, development volume, and land use for economic activities all increased after the BRT systems were operating; they could be further improved by addressing transit, walking, and security issues for women. Ridership could also be improved if lane design allowed for faster movement of BRT than other traffic with more dedicated lanes for BRT overtaking.

Selective development of BRTs where demand is high would allow for fares to cover more of the operating costs, while station spacing can be increased to improve BRT speed and reliability, though this must be balanced with acceptable walking distances for users.

The report also noted that a study of factors in crash severity on motorways in Pakistan identified speed as a critical factor.

Managing speed is one of the most powerful and cost-effective ways to achieve road safety. It has the potential to reduce crash frequency and severity, as well as to deliver many other direct economic and social benefits. Despite this, the practice of speed management remains underestimated, poorly understood, and inadequately addressed around the world.

This manual works toward correcting this by perusing evidence on the benefits of safe speed. While the manual does not suggest lowering speeds to a point restricting mobility, lowering speeds from extremely high levels to lower but still high levels is ultimately not enough. This manual instead promotes working toward “safe system” speeds. This manual provides a summary of evidence to guide improved speed management across multiple areas of opportunity in Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) countries.

A selection of specific speed management interventions are canvased and prioritized. A business case for speed management is presented. The manual also addresses common misunderstandings and prevalent misinformation to guide communications with the public and informal discussions with decision-makers, partners, and stakeholders.

The costly impacts of speed can be effectively managed by adopting evidence-based interventions to deliver safe speeds. Interventions that reduce speed are a cost-effective opportunity for CAREC countries to dramatically reduce crash deaths and injuries within a reasonable time frame. Speed-managing interventions are highly cost effective, with some returning $17 in savings for every $1 invested.

CAREC governments will find it challenging to find investments with stronger returns than these. Reducing travel speeds by just 10 km/h across all roads in the CAREC region would result in a reduction in the number of crash deaths to less than half current levels and deliver additional economic benefits.

A broad adoption of multiple powerful speed reducing interventions is critical for road safety and for other social and economic benefits.

The business case is compelling for CAREC member countries to adopt speeds that protect pedestrians and other vulnerable road users, and to move beyond the misinformation that has constrained speed management policy all over the world, the report noted.

